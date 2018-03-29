Bizarre ! Child gets hit by car while crossing street, mother remains busy on phone

: In a case that shows sheer negligence of a mother, a child was hit by a car as he was crossing the street.The child was accompanied by his mother, who was apparently too busy to take her eyes off her phone. As she stood at the roadside gazing at her smart-phone screen, her little one ran and crossed the road.By the time she paid attention, it was too late. The child who had already crossed over, was now coming back to her side but was hit by a car meanwhile.Fortunately, the car was slow-moving and it was a narrow escape for the young one, who had some not-so-major injuries.The incident is reportedly of China’s Baise city.This incident which was captured on CCTV, went viral on social media, triggering criticism by the netizens. The mother became the target of the backlash for being over-involved with her phone.On Facebook, ‘Shanghaiist’ shared the video which is eliciting brow-raising reactions from viewers.Watch the video here . (The video may be disturbing for some people. Viewer discretion is advised)