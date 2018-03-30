Bizarre ! A Cheetah gets into this man's car and this is what he does !

The first instinct of any person would suggest him to jump out of the car, but they man tackled the Cheetah surprisingly well, by, err.. doing absolutely nothing. Heistein did shoot a video of the encounter though.
A wildlife photographer by profession Heistein was faced with this blood-curdling encounter when a Cheetah got into his car and another one got over the windshield of the car. The beasts continued their inspection and finally left the car alone when they saw a gazelle at a distance.
Heistein writes: “A cheetah decided to explore our vehicle on a safari I was leading for Grand Ruaha Safaris. Another one jumped up on the hood and was staring at us through the windshield. They were just curious; we kept calm and let them go about their business. Quite a thrill to be this close!”
Close Encounter A cheetah decided to explore our vehicle on a safari I was leading for Grand Ruaha Safaris. Another one jumped up on the hood and was staring at us through the windshield. They were just curious, we kept calm and let them go about their business. Quite a thrill to be this close!
In the video, the driver who is supposedly the stepson of Heistein, is frozen with fear as the beast slowly enters the back seat of the car. It casually inspects the interiors of the car for about ten minutes and then leaves as it gets distracted by another interesting sight – a gazelle.
Watch the video Instagrammed by Peter.
Close Encounter Here's a video clip from my last Safari: The video shows my stepson Britton Hayes who was on his first trip to Africa with his dad.. We had come across several cheetah who were taking a midday break. We stoped for lunch while observing them. After a time they got up and started to move in unison as we were photographing from the road. They moved diagonally across our field of view and as they neared the vehicle the two younger brothers broke off and came towards us. The cheetah makes use of high points such as termite mounds to scan the environment. Apparently we represented a unique scouting platform to them. Before we knew it, one jumped on the hood of the safari vehicle while the other made use of the spare tires out back to get into the rear window. Britt credits our experienced guide Alex Mnyangabe with helping him stay calm and asked me to film him. While Britt was frightened we never felt any threat coming from the cheetah. After a short exploration the three of them moved away to continue their hunt. An amazing experience we will never forget. My thanks to Grand Ruaha Safaris for bringing us to this unique encounter with the wild .
