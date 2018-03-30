Bizarre ! A Cheetah gets into this man's car and this is what he does !

Peter Heistein and his group's worst nightmare came true when a Cheetah got into their car in the middle of Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.The first instinct of any person would suggest him to jump out of the car, but they man tackled the Cheetah surprisingly well, by, err.. doing absolutely nothing. Heistein did shoot a video of the encounter though.A wildlife photographer by profession Heistein was faced with this blood-curdling encounter when a Cheetah got into his car and another one got over the windshield of the car. The beasts continued their inspection and finally left the car alone when they saw a gazelle at a distance.Heistein writes: “A cheetah decided to explore our vehicle on a safari I was leading for Grand Ruaha Safaris. Another one jumped up on the hood and was staring at us through the windshield. They were just curious; we kept calm and let them go about their business. Quite a thrill to be this close!”In the video, the driver who is supposedly the stepson of Heistein, is frozen with fear as the beast slowly enters the back seat of the car. It casually inspects the interiors of the car for about ten minutes and then leaves as it gets distracted by another interesting sight – a gazelle.Watch the video Instagrammed by Peter.