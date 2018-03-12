 Australian MP marries same-sex partner after proposing him in parliament
Government MP Tim Wilson and Ryan Bolger celebrated their "special day" on Sunday. /Image: Instagram (rpbolger)

Canberra: An Australian MP has wed his partner, three months after proposing to him in parliament during a debate on legalising same-sex marriage, the media reported on Monday.

Government MP Tim Wilson and Ryan Bolger celebrated their "special day" on Sunday, the BBC reported.

Australian MPs voted to legalise same-sex marriage in December.

Earlier that month, Wilson had become the first MP to make a marriage proposal in the House of Representatives.

Wilson and Bolger, who have been together for more than a decade, were married in Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens.

In his December speech, Wilson was arguing for same-sex marriage when he turned to address Bolger, who was sitting in the public gallery.

"In my first speech, I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands. They (the rings_ are the answer to the question we cannot ask," an emotional Wilson said.

"So there is only one thing left to do. Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?"

Bolger replied with a loud "yes", prompting cheers and applause.

