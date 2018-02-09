Armed forces in dramatic standoff with tiger, only to realize it is a stuffed toy

: In UK, armed police was asked to come to a Scottish farm after receiving a report a tiger was on the loose. After a standoff of 45 minutes, they realized that it was only a stuffed toy on the road.As per reports on the Facebook group known as UK Cop Humor, photos were shared of the stuffed animal. The post also made fun of the officers who reported to the farm.The post says, "Nervous radio updates start coming in stating it was unclear if the Tiger has eaten any cattle but it appeared well fed and it’s ears were seen to twitch but other than that it was very settled," the post said. "After some time a rather sheepish sounding Sergeant comes on the air and declares that it was indeed a stuffed toy!"As per media reports, the incident happened when farmer Bruce Grubb, 24, when out to his barn to check on his pregnant cows. At the spot, he spotted what he thought was a real tiger and called the police.Photographs of said Tiger were sent to the control room. Then, an expert Sergeant confirmed it was definitely real Tiger. Units including three ARV’s and a dog handler were then sent to the farm to tackle this beast, only to later realize that it was a soft toy.It is still unclear who owns the stuffed tiger.