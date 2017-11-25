Amid controversy, Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton defend Malia Obama







Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.

— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017







Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.



— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017



Members of the First Daughters' Club came in defence of Malia Obama, former US president Barack Obama's oldest daughter after a conservative media outlets circulated videos on her personal life.Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, tweetedWhile the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump in a series of tweet saidThe two took on Twitter to condemn the recent tabloid coverage after a video clip appeared that showed Malia Obama blowing smoke rings. The caption on the video was “firing off them O’s like a boss”.