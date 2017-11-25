 Amid controversy, Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton defend Malia Obama
The two took on Twitter to condemn the recent tabloid coverage after a video clip appeared that showed Malia Obama blowing smoke rings

25 Nov 2017
Left to right - Chelsea Clinton, Malia Obama and Ivanka Trump (Images - AFP)

New Delhi: Members of the First Daughters' Club came in defence of Malia Obama, former US president Barack Obama's oldest daughter after a conservative media outlets circulated videos on her personal life.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, tweeted


While the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump in a series of tweet said






The two took on Twitter to condemn the recent tabloid coverage after a video clip appeared that showed Malia Obama blowing smoke rings. The caption on the video was “firing off them O’s like a boss”.

