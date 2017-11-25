Amid controversy, Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton defend Malia Obama

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, tweeted
Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017
While the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump in a series of tweet said
Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017
The two took on Twitter to condemn the recent tabloid coverage after a video clip appeared that showed Malia Obama blowing smoke rings. The caption on the video was “firing off them O’s like a boss”.
First Published: 25 Nov 2017 10:21 PM