Ali Baba co-founder Jack Ma asks Zuckerberg to 'fix' Facebook

Jack Ma has urged Zuckerberg to tackle the growing criticism aimed at Facebook and to take it seriously.



While speaking at Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, which runs from April 8 to 11, Ali Baba was faced with questions about Facebook crisis.



He said : “It is the time to fix it. It is the time for the CEO to really take it seriously. I think the problems will be solved”, Bloomberg reported.



As per its reports, Ma is of the view that Facebook’s unprecedented expansion over past decade and a half, is the reason why such problems are cropping up.



Also read: 'My mistake, I'm sorry' says Zuckerberg in his written testimony to Congress



Facebook shares have plummeted after it announced that over 87 million users’ data may have been exposed ‘inappropriately’ to the British firm Cambridge Analytica. Outraged users even started a #deletefacebook campaign.



As per Bloomberg’s report, Ma is of the opinion that the social networking site is valuable and it should not be killed. He was quoted saying: “I will say, Facebook 15 years ago, they never expected this to grow like that. All the problems they could not realize came up.”



In a written testimony to the US Congress, Zuckerberg has apologized and has said that he was "responsible for" not preventing the social media platform from being used for harm, including fake news, foreign interference in elections and hate speech.



"It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here," he said in the remarks he is expected to deliver in a hearing before US senators on Wednesday. For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains stormed by criticisms regarding data breach row, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has reportedly challenged him to ‘fix’ the social media giant.