Airstrike in Syria kills 15 children sheltering in school

In a ferocious air strike on a school in Syria’s rebel held Eastern Ghouta, at least 15 children and two women lost their lives. The deceased were using the school’s basement as bomb shelter.According to reports, three missiles from a single strike hit the school reducing it to ruins and killing those who were sheltering in its basement.The search for survivors is still on by the rescue workers.Since about a month, the Syria is crippling under fierce air strikes and ground shelling by government troops and allied militia in order to drive out the rebels from the region.Ghouta has been under attack since long, with many civilians losing their lives.Reports have it that 80 percent of the region has been captured by the government and the rest has been split into three groups, each under a separate rebel unit.The government troops have launched an intensive exercise against the rebels over past month, opening a corridor for the civilians to flee into government-controlled territory.While many have fled to the government controlled territories, many hid deeper in the rebel pockets while many succumb to the circumstances.