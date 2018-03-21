After porn star Stormy Daniels, Playboy model seeks to discuss alleged Trump affair

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, has claimed that she had an affair with US President Donald Trump. She is now seeking to invalidate an agreement that barred her from discussing her relationship.She reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company that owns supermarket tabloid, National Enquirer.It is alleged in the lawsuit that McDougal was paid USD 150,000 during the 2016 presidential campaigns for the rights to her story of an affair, but the story never ran.It is alleged that Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, who was secretly involved in her discussions with the parent’s company of the tabloid, American Media, has influenced the agreement.American Media on the other hand has asserted that it didn’t find McDougal’s account of an affair with Trump credible and paid her to write fitness columns.The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.The allegation has come at a time when Trump was already facing accusations of having an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, about ten years ago.Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has taken Cohen and Trump to court in an attempt to end a non-disclosure agreement that claims to be compelling her silence about the alleged affair .Attorneys for Trump and Cohen's company moved last week to take the lawsuit to federal court and claimed that Daniels owes over $20 million for violating the agreement.The White House has denied this affair too.(with inputs from agencies)