Actress Saba Qamar breaks down while talking about Zainab, makes a powerful appeal for justice



Saba Qamar spoke against child abuse ???????? i have no words such things are so heartbreaking. Zainab is not a first case of child abuse...Noor Fatima,laraib and so many children are waiting for the justice...we want quick and fair justice ... #JusticeForAllChildren #ShameOnCMPunjab pic.twitter.com/EoPLHX7AvC

— Syeda Zainab (@Saydazainab143) January 12, 2018



The monstrous act of injustice faced by 7 year old has shocked the whole nation and has enraged them. Just like many individuals Actress Saba Qamar expressed her grief and condemn such horrendous acts against any child. #JusticeForZainab #Justice4Zainabhttps://t.co/82pXhxsIv2



— sj productions (@chsadiajabbar) January 12, 2018





#JusticeForZainab

“How Many Zainab’s Will It Take?”

“Raise Ur Voice 4 Zainab”

“Protect Our Children”

“Protect Our Women”

“Keep Our Women Safe”

“Stand Against Child Abuse”

“Find & Punish These Monsters”

“Failed Government”

“Justice 4 All Children”

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied

— Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 13, 2018



Between 4.1.17 & 15.1.2018 #KasurDistrict saw 15 reported child abuse cases.

7 cases of raping & killing girls

1 of girl surviving rape

1 of girl escaping a rape attempt

4 of raping and killing boys

2 of boy suriving rape

Zainab's case was 13th.

9 of 15 took place in Kasur City

— M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) January 16, 2018

As Pakistan continues to agitate over the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur, Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar recently broke down during an interview and demanded justice for the little girl.She was in tears describing what Zainab must have gone through and delivered some of the most powerful words sure to move you.She said,She also lashed out at Pakistan's law and urged women to come forward against any kind of harassment which they face. She said,APEmotional Saba further added,Watch the interview here:Reportedly, Zainab had gone missing while going to a nearby home for Quranic studies. Her parents had left her in the custody of her aunt as they had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (the lesser pilgrimage).Later her body was found on Tuesday in a garbage bin and the police confirmed she was abducted, raped and murdered. Her murder ignited fury in Kasur, where residents attacked a police station in which two people lost their lives.With the situation still tense, citizens and celebrities have now come forward to demand justice for Zainab. Saba's emotional appeal has gained a lot of reactions on social media: