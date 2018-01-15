In a bizarre crash, a car literally FLIES into the 2nd floor of a California building

CAR CRASH: A driver managed to crash his car into the second floor of a building on Saturday night in California.https://t.co/6Mrjj1kW0K pic.twitter.com/J0bheiaTyp
— Newschannel 6 (@Newschannel6Now) January 15, 2018
The question is how did it even manage to land up there in the first place?
According to a Santa Ana Police Department Nixle notification, a white Nissan sedan was speeding when it hit the center median on French Street near 17th Street, causing the car to fly into the air and into the second story of a nearby dental office.
Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR
— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018
Pictures and videos show the car’s front half wedged inside the building while the back half dangling about 10 feet above a sidewalk. The crash also caused a small fire in the building which was later extinguished by the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).
The fire department used a specialised forklift and wrecker to remove the car after they had stabilized the vehicle.
Two people suffered minor injuries, which seems a miracle under the circumstances https://t.co/FEO7VO0vhH
— JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) January 15, 2018
A driver and a passenger who were inside the vehicle reportedly got wounded in this bizarre car crash. Their identity is still unknown. According to the New York Times, the driver told officers he had used drugs before the crash.
First Published: 15 Jan 2018 03:51 PM