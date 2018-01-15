In a bizarre crash, a car literally FLIES into the 2nd floor of a California building



CAR CRASH: A driver managed to crash his car into the second floor of a building on Saturday night in California.https://t.co/6Mrjj1kW0K pic.twitter.com/J0bheiaTyp

— Newschannel 6 (@Newschannel6Now) January 15, 2018

Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR



— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018

The fire department used a specialised forklift and wrecker to remove the car after they had stabilized the vehicle.



Two people suffered minor injuries, which seems a miracle under the circumstances https://t.co/FEO7VO0vhH



— JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) January 15, 2018















A driver and a passenger who were inside the vehicle reportedly got wounded in this bizarre car crash. Their identity is still unknown. According to the New York Times , the driver told officers he had used drugs before the crash.











