 In a bizarre crash, a car literally FLIES into the 2nd floor of a California building
Pictures and videos show the car’s front half wedged inside the building while the back half dangling about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

By: || Updated: 15 Jan 2018 04:34 PM
Source: AP

California: Mysterious visuals of a car seen hanging from the second storey of a building in California has left the internet wondering.

 



The question is how did it even manage to land up there in the first place?

According to a Santa Ana Police Department Nixle notification, a white Nissan sedan was speeding when it hit the center median on French Street near 17th Street, causing the car to fly into the air and into the second story of a nearby dental office.

 



Pictures and videos show the car’s front half wedged inside the building while the back half dangling about 10 feet above a sidewalk. The crash also caused a small fire in the building which was later extinguished by the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). 

The fire department used a specialised forklift and wrecker to remove the car after they had stabilized the vehicle.


 










A driver and a passenger who were inside the vehicle reportedly got wounded in this bizarre car crash. Their identity is still unknown. According to the New York Times, the driver told officers he had used drugs before the crash.






