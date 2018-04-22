2 Pakistani nationals sentenced rigorous imprisonment for collecting info about armed forces of India

Judge P M Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 47,000 on Abdul Shakur and Rs 14,000 on Adeel Anjum alias Anjum.



According to the prosecution, a Special Task Force of the state police had arrested the two, who hail from from Multan in Pakistan, from Lucknow on December 28, 2006, and recovered fake passport, pan card, confidential documents about the forces, ration card and sports certificates etc.



They were booked under the Indian Penal Code sections for criminal conspiracy, cheating and fraud.



Besides, the accused were also charged under the Arms Act and Official Confidentiality Act. The FIR in this connection was lodged at the Kaiserbagh police station here. For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

: A special court here has awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment to two Pakistani nationals each for gathering confidential information about the armed forces of India.