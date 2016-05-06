 Viral Sach: The truth of the post that says Afridi’s daughter passed away
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • VIRAL SACH
  • Viral Sach: The truth of the post that says Afridi’s daughter passed away

Viral Sach: The truth of the post that says Afridi’s daughter passed away

By: || Updated: 06 May 2016 11:26 PM
Viral Sach: The truth of the post that says Afridi’s daughter passed away
New Delhi: A shocking viral photo is going viral in which it has been claimed that Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter Asmara has passed away. ABP News investigated the truth of the matter.

The message also has a picture of a death procession carried  out. An appeal has also been made to pray of the departed soul.

When ABP News investigated the matter we found that the picture in which Afridi is looking at a girl is true. That girl is Afridi’s daughter. The picture was taken immediately after World T 20.

However, the truth is Asmara was not getting treated for any life threatening condition but had undergone a minor dental operation. After the operation, Afridi had even thanked his fans for praying for his daughter.

The picture of death procession was of 2011 when Afridi’s father had died. Hence, the viral post has been proved completely false.

For VIRAL SACH News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Viral Sach: Truth behind Irrfan Khan's 'rare disease' revealed

trending now

INDIA
UP bypolls: Less than 50 percent voting in Gorakhpur and ...
INDIA
TDP announces candidates for RS elections
PHOTOS
IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was ...