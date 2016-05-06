Viral Sach: The truth of the post that says Afridi’s daughter passed away

A shocking viral photo is going viral in which it has been claimed that Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s daughter Asmara has passed away. ABP News investigated the truth of the matter.The message also has a picture of a death procession carried out. An appeal has also been made to pray of the departed soul.When ABP News investigated the matter we found that the picture in which Afridi is looking at a girl is true. That girl is Afridi’s daughter. The picture was taken immediately after World T 20.However, the truth is Asmara was not getting treated for any life threatening condition but had undergone a minor dental operation. After the operation, Afridi had even thanked his fans for praying for his daughter.The picture of death procession was of 2011 when Afridi’s father had died. Hence, the viral post has been proved completely false.