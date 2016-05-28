VIRAL SACH: The truth of golden version of WhatsApp

A message is going viral that talks about Golden Version of WhatsApp. It is being claimed in the message that WhatsApp gold has some special features. What is the truth of the message?It is being claimed in the message that Golden Version of WhatsApp has been released. Only celebrities use the message as it has new features.-The viral message says you can even delete sent messages-You can send 100 photos-It can be installed if someone invites youThe message says it is an invitation. After installation, the icon of WhatsApp would turn golden.When we talked cyber expert Pawan Duggal, he said it is a conspiracy to steal private data and one must not try to install it. If you install this application, the entire control of your phone can go to hackers and your private data could be stolen.This message turns out to be false.