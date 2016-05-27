VIRAL SACH: Are they really Angoorlata Deka's pictures?

BJP formed its first government in Assam. One particular BJP MLA is in news. Her name is Angoorlata Deka. She had been a model and an actress. A lot of comments are being made on her pictures on the social media. What is the reality?Angoorlata is the youngest MLA in Assam. She is 30 year old. It is being claimed that the pictures are of MLA Angoorlata. Somebody posted this picture and that went viral. Things went out of control when people started sending objectionable comments on her picture.We found in our investigation that Angoorlata had acted in many Assamese films. However, this picture is of Ahmedabad’s fitness expert Sapna Vyas.Sapna Vyas is sad with such comments and is exploring legal options. Even Ramgopal Verma had tweeted the picture and later removed.Sapna Vyas has an inspirational story. She was of 85 kilos and she shed 33 kilos.Angoorlata defeated Congress party’s Gautam Bora who had been winning for the past 15 years.The viral post saying this is BJP MLA Angoorlata is false.