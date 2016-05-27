VIRAL SACH: 91-year-old doctor treating women for free for the past 68 years

It is being claimed in a viral message that an Indore-based lady doctor, who is 91 year old, treats patients for free. What is the truth of that post?Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed the doctors to dedicate one day in a month to treating expecting women for free. Today, we are investigating a doctor who has dedicated her whole life to treating patients for free.The viral message says Bhakti Yadav of Indore has been treating patients for free for the last 68 years. She is 91-years-old but she still gives free service to the poor.We reached Indore to meet this iron woman. We found that at this age even, the spirit to serve people propels this woman doctor. Dr Bhakti Yadav is Gynecologist. We found that women from Gujarat and Rajasthan come to her private clinic for normal delivery. She treats women personally despite old age problems.Bhakti Yadav was in the first batch of MGM Medical College in 1952. She was the only woman in the batch. After she retired, she started treating women for free. She has been treating women for free for past 25 years.Bhakti Yadav’s last wish is to keep serving people until she is alive.