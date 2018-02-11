Valentine's Day: Celebrate The Day With Your Friends & Special Ones, Says Varun Dhawan

Often, ABP News shows you photographs, when these actors go out to watch movies or dinner with girlfriends. So who better than Varun, to tell you what you should do this Valentine.
Varun says that Valentine's Day is a big day. He says, "Be happy. Celebrate these days with your friends. Celebrate with happiness. I'm shooting that day. I love working very much that's why I am working on that day. Also tell your mom, father, friends, and wife how much you love them''.
First Published: 11 Feb 2018 02:33 PM