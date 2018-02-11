 Valentine's Day: Celebrate The Day With Your Friends & Special Ones, Says Varun Dhawan
Who better than Varun, to tell you what you should do this Valentine.

By: || Updated: 11 Feb 2018 02:33 PM
Mumbai: Not just his movies, actor Varun Dhawan is in limelight for his love life. Whenever he gets done with his shoot, he often spends time with his girlfriend.

Often, ABP News shows you photographs, when these actors go out to watch movies or dinner with girlfriends. So who better than Varun, to tell you what you should do this Valentine.

Varun says that Valentine's Day is a big day. He says, "Be happy. Celebrate these days with your friends. Celebrate with happiness. I'm shooting that day. I love working very much that's why I am working on that day. Also tell your mom, father, friends, and wife how much you love them''.


