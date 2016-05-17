 Would love to do biopic on Yuvraj: Emraan
Search

Would love to do biopic on Yuvraj: Emraan

By: || Updated: 17 May 2016 08:41 AM
Would love to do biopic on Yuvraj: Emraan
Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who features as cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in the film "Azhar", says he would love to do a biopic on batsman Yuvraj Singh.


During an online chat with users of Twitter, Emraan was asked which other cricketer's biopic would he like to feature in.




He replied: "Yuvraj Singh is a cricketer I would have loved to do a biopic on."

Emraan will next be seen in "Tiger" and "Raaz Reboot", which will be directed by Danis Tanovic and Vikram Bhatt respectively.

Asked to comment on "Raaz Reboot", he said: "The film is releasing this September... We are trying to take the horror quotient up by 'Raaz 3'."

For UNCATEGORIZED News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove; Congress betraying Punjab mandate: AAP's Sukhpal Khaira

trending now

VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of March 11th, 2018
INDIA
TRS fields 3 candidates for RS polls
INDIA
Why tens of thousands of Maharashtra's farmers are protesting ...