Would love to do biopic on Yuvraj: Emraan

During an online chat with users of Twitter, Emraan was asked which other cricketer's biopic would he like to feature in.
He replied: "Yuvraj Singh is a cricketer I would have loved to do a biopic on."
Emraan will next be seen in "Tiger" and "Raaz Reboot", which will be directed by Danis Tanovic and Vikram Bhatt respectively.
Asked to comment on "Raaz Reboot", he said: "The film is releasing this September... We are trying to take the horror quotient up by 'Raaz 3'."
First Published: 17 May 2016 08:41 AM