Would love to do biopic on Yuvraj: Emraan

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who features as cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in the film "Azhar", says he would love to do a biopic on batsman Yuvraj Singh.



During an online chat with users of Twitter, Emraan was asked which other cricketer's biopic would he like to feature in.

He replied: "Yuvraj Singh is a cricketer I would have loved to do a biopic on."Emraan will next be seen in "Tiger" and "Raaz Reboot", which will be directed by Danis Tanovic and Vikram Bhatt respectively.Asked to comment on "Raaz Reboot", he said: "The film is releasing this September... We are trying to take the horror quotient up by 'Raaz 3'."