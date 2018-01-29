 Twitter stands divided on Swara Bhaskar's open letter to Bhansali on Padmaavat
Search

Twitter stands divided on Swara Bhaskar's open letter to Bhansali on Padmaavat

In her letter, Swara Bhaskar has questioned Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying 'Jauhar' in the movie.

By: || Updated: 29 Jan 2018 10:56 AM
Twitter stands divided on Swara Bhaskar's open letter to Bhansali on Padmaavat

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhaskar's open letter to Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created a new stream of discussion on the internet. In her letter published in The Wire, the actress has questioned Bhansali for glorifying 'Jauhar' in the movie.

She has started her letter with lines praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his evergreen work on silver screen but at the same time also made very clear that this time she is not happy with Padmaavat for showing Jauhar in a positive light.

She writes "...at the end of your magnum opus. I felt like a vagina. I felt reduced to a vagina–only,"

"As your ticket-buying audience, I have the right to ask you how and why you did this," she added.

Well, no doubt in seconds social media got divided into two groups, one supporting Swara while the others joining Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team.

Some netizens slammed Swara for judging a movie based on history with a present-day point of view while others termed it as a highly irresponsible film.

Here are some reactions. Check it out

 



















































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story

trending now

INDIA
Acid attack victims to get quota in central government ...
MOVIES
Actress Swara Bhaskar SLAMS Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘PADMAAVAT’ ...
INDIA
Budget Session Live Updates: 'Govt committed to double income ...