 Tiger is back: Salman, Katrina look ferocious in new poster
By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 01:55 PM
(Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: For all those who have been desperately waiting to see Salman Khan again as a RAW agent, here's the thing: Tiger is back!

The 'Sultan' of Bollywood on Wednesday shared an interesting look, featuring him and Katrina Kaif, of the upcoming film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

It shows both the stars in what looks like a war zone.

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, "Tiger is Back ! #TigerZindaHai @TigerZindaHai."

 



A sequel to the 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger', the film is all set to hit the screens on December 22.

