Indian Junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan struggling for a toilet at her home

On Wednesday, Khushboo requested CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the construction of a lavatory at her home.
Her toilet had allegedly been broken by the management of veterinary hospital during an encroachment drive. The hospital claims that it was constructed on their land.
Bhopal: Indian junior hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan requests Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a toilet to be constructed at her home which was broken 1 & a half year ago by the management of a veterinary hospital which owns the land #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/2B98Pvmtqh
— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018
Khusbhoo says that the toilet in her slum was broken in January 2017. At that time, the management assured that they will build another toilet, but till date, they did nothing.
Khushboo Khan lives with her family in the slum in Jahangirabad area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Her father Shabbir Ansari is an auto driver.
First Published: 11 Jan 2018 10:52 AM