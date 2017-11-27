Snapchat filters will now recognize your food, pets and more

In the latest update by Snapchat, the application is all set to recognize your photograph and put contextually-aware graphics. The filters get triggered by capturing images and video of select items including food, pets, and sports equipment.This update is similar to Snapchat’s 'geofilters' but reportedly, this filter relies on an object-recognition patent which was granted to Snapchat in July.The new feature by Snapchat will help in recognizing objects as they are combined with its augmented reality masks. Snapchat confirmed it to Mashable that the filters have begun gradually rolling out to users.As per media reports, once a snap of something within a certain set of categories is taken, the new filters automatically appear in the user's carousel of filters.