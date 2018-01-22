Rajput women march with swords in Chittorgarh, threaten to end life if Padmaavat is not banned











This is f*****up, Where are these women and this giving up life mentality when a rape happens and girls are being killed. Where is there self respect then. Shut the F*** up guys. Ashamed of being Rajput. #Padmaavat https://t.co/7UAqmXKxxc

— Abhinav Pratap Singh (@Abhinavprataps) January 21, 2018







Ban #Padmaavat or give us nod to end life, say #Rajput women in Chittorgarh.



So what do brave Rajput Men and #Kaayar #KarniSena have to say about it.



Auratoon ko dhaal bana kar lad rahe hai Rajput. #Padmavatihttps://t.co/mod362MRyH



— AchheDin (@Dilliwala001) January 21, 2018









If only women marched like this for equality and against marital rape.

If. Only. https://t.co/L5ivXAg3cp



— OparDiRumbleTumble (@PallaviBhati112) January 22, 2018







Go ahead! You hv our blessing since none of you care to value your own life given by the almighty. Ready to die for a movie....hope some sense prevail



Ban Padmaavat or give us nod to end life, say Rajput women in Chittorgarh https://t.co/wi6v206kHy via @htTweets



— anu (@serendipity0405) January 22, 2018









https://t.co/P9KUdao0tR what is wrong with everyone! There are many other things to discuss and fight for!!! #padmaavat

— Shivika (@iamShivikaBatra) January 21, 2018







"1,700 women have registered their names, addresses & consent letters from their families with the Jauhar Samiti in Chittorgarh."



How they got 1700 women to sign on to this stupidity should be made into a new film itself.https://t.co/Pqze49gVv5



— Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 18, 2018



Thousands of women brandishing swords on Sunday took out a 'Chetavani Rally' or a warning march in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh town to warn the authorities to stop the release of 'Padmaavat' or else be prepared for 'jauhar' by them.A total of 1,908 women have already registered for performing 'jauhar' (committing suicide by jumping into fire) in Chittorgarh.The protesters began their march from the Chittorgarh Fort and ended it at the main market in the town where they submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to District Collector Indrajeet Singh.The memorandum said that the march was taken out to ensure that Rani Padmini's honour was maintained and the screening of the film, which is set for release on January 25, be stopped or else the Rajput women will perform 'jauhar' on January 24.Shri Rajput Karni Sena Spokesperson Vijendra Singh said that the body will approach cinema hall owners across India in the next three days to request them not to screen the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.Social media was visibly upset and disillusioned with this disturbing news:(With inputs from IANS)