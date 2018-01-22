 Rajput women march with swords in Chittorgarh, threaten to end life if Padmaavat is not banned
A total of 1,908 women have already registered for performing 'jauhar' (committing suicide by jumping into fire) in Chittorgarh.

By: || Updated: 22 Jan 2018 01:23 PM
Chittorgarh: Thousands of women brandishing swords on Sunday took out a 'Chetavani Rally' or a warning march in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh town to warn the authorities to stop the release of 'Padmaavat' or else be prepared for 'jauhar' by them.

A total of 1,908 women have already registered for performing 'jauhar' (committing suicide by jumping into fire) in Chittorgarh.



 

The protesters began their march from the Chittorgarh Fort and ended it at the main market in the town where they submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to District Collector Indrajeet Singh.

The memorandum said that the march was taken out to ensure that Rani Padmini's honour was maintained and the screening of the film, which is set for release on January 25, be stopped or else the Rajput women will perform 'jauhar' on January 24.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena Spokesperson Vijendra Singh said that the body will approach cinema hall owners across India in the next three days to request them not to screen the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.

(With inputs from IANS)

