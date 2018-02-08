PETA urges TN govt to ban jallikattu

New Delhi: Animal rights body PETA on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami to ban jallikattu, claiming that at least 23 people have died since the state allowed the bull-taming sport in January last year.PETA claimed that 23 people and six bulls have died since the passage of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017."Between 2008 and 2014, 43 humans and four bulls were reported to have been killed during these events (bull deaths often go unreported, so the real figure is likely much higher), and over 5,000 humans were injured, nearly 3,000 of whom sustained grave injuries," it said.In a letter to the chief minister, PETA noted that since the passage of the act allowing jallikattu, general disregard for animal welfare in the state has increased, and illegal events such as fox jallikattu and rekla races are regularly held."Enough is enough. How many more humans and bulls have to die before action is taken to stop jallikattu? The rising death toll proves that these events are inherently cruel and hazardous, and no amount of regulation can ever change that.It's time to start valuing lives more than so-called 'tradition'," said PETA Lead of Public Policy Nikunj Sharma.