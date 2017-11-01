Mr India Manhunt 2017: Delhi boy Gaurang Arora wins the title

Gaurang Arora from national capital has won Mr India Manhunt 2017 title.Arora (25) won the title in an event attended by some of the famous faces from different walks of the life, like well-known skincare and make-up expert Aashmeen Munjal, theatre actor Manoj Bakshi who had played Pakistani police office in “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”.Golmaal Again actor Tushar Kapoor was in the national capital on Sunday to judge Mr India Manhunt 2017 pageant."Opportunities are like sunrises and if you wait, you miss them. So, wake up and conquer it," the actor said.Tusshar, also praised all the 69 contestants and encouraged them to remain focused on their goals in order to fulfill their dreams.‘Mr India Manhunt 2017’ saw a total of 69 participants from across India.The contestants went through three hard rounds. The first and second runner-ups of the pageant were Abdul Qadir of Secunderabad and Rijul Chandel of Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.The event was organised by Skywalk Entertainment.