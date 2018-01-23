Careless Much? Kashmir Youth Lays Down Under Moving Train On Railways Track For A Stunt

After the train passes over him while he remains unscathed, the youth emerges from the tracks screaming of victory.
The exact place, date and location of the video is not yet known but such bizarre stunts do not scream of victory but stupidity and carelessness. Whether it was a bet made with friends or urge to perform a stunt, risking one's precious life for it is just not worth it.
Just for a few minutes of internet fame, a lot of youngsters have been performing and posting life-threatening acts online. We strongly recommend that youth abstain from such acts and not indulge in foolishness.
First Published: 23 Jan 2018 07:26 PM