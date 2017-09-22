Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's star-studded birthday bash!

Bebo brought back her classic 'Kareena' look with the quintessential that consists of- kohled and subtle smokey eyes, a flush of colour on the cheeks and fresh glow on the rest of her face. Kareena's look harks back to Angelina Jolie's tuxedo with an undone necktie on the Oscars Red Carpet in 2014.The yummy mummy had her favourite people around her on the special day. Starting right from her hubby Saif Ali Khan to sister Karisma Kapoor along with her alleged beau Sandeep Toshniwal, mom-to-be Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Khemu, besties Karan Johar Malaika Arora along with many other prominent personalities were in full attendance.Amrita Arora along with Karan Johar took to their respective Instagram accounts in order to share some pictures from last night's revelries and we could not help but applaud at Bebo's monochrome look.Black and white appeared to be the theme of the party but it was ultimately the birthday girl who took all the limelight.Other celebs, who joined the birthday bash included Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora along with husband Shakeel Ladak, Sohail Khan's wife Seema, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra to name a few.On her special day, Bebo ensured she spent most of her day with her chhote Nawab Taimur Khan and was later seen partying with her family and closed ones