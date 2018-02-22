 Have you met Priyanka Chopra's look-alike? internet is going crazy over this American model
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Have you met Priyanka Chopra's look-alike? internet is going crazy over this American model

Have you met Priyanka Chopra's look-alike? internet is going crazy over this American model

This is Megan Milan, a popular model in New York who looks like Priyanka Chopra

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 10:39 PM
Have you met Priyanka Chopra's look-alike? internet is going crazy over this American model

Photo: Twitter/Instagram

New Delhi: Confused? No, this is not Priyanka Chopra but Yes, she looks exactly like her. This is Megan Milan, a popular model in New York. Her latest photographs have buzzed the internet in which she looks quite similar to our Desi girl.

 



pi 1-compressed

The model's big, attractive lips and jawline matches with that of Priyanka's to some extent. The model recently posted some photographs on the internet and yes, netizens have wasted no time in expressing their shock.

 





 














Well, this is not the first time when we found Priyanka's duplicate. Earlier social media traced Pakistani model and actor Zhalay Sarhadi as her twin.

 




In 2016, Navpreet Banga, a Vancouver-based fitness blogger had flooded the internet with reactions with her resemblance to the Bollywood Actress.

 




For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Ali Fazal denies going to Oscars 2018

trending now

INDIA
PNB fraud: Vipul Ambani and 5 others in CBI custody ...
INDIA
PNB scam: Residence of Gili's director sealed
INDIA
WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men ...