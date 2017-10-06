 GST Council approves Rs 1 cr threshold for Composition Scheme, quarterly return filing: Sources
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • GST Council approves Rs 1 cr threshold for Composition Scheme, quarterly return filing: Sources

GST Council approves Rs 1 cr threshold for Composition Scheme, quarterly return filing: Sources

By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 07:59 PM
GST Council approves Rs 1 cr threshold for Composition Scheme, quarterly return filing: Sources
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday raised the threshold limit for Composition Scheme to Rs 1 crore and allowed quarterly return filing for traders having Rs 1.5 crore turnover to ease the tax filing for small traders.

Rs 1 crore threshold in the Composition Scheme has been approved also by the GST Council members, sources said here on the sidelines of its ongoing meeting.

Under the Composition Scheme, traders have to pay a fixed tax rate between 1-5 per cent.

In view of the problems being faced by traders in filing returns every month, the Council has also arrived on a consensus to also allow quarterly return filing for inter-state traders having Rs 1.5 crore turnover.

Council members have approved quarterly return filings for businesses with turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore, a Council member said.

But the traders will have to pay GST every month, he added.

In another major decision, the Council has exempted exporters from paying Integrated GST on imported inputs for a period of six months, another member said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story GST Council approves Rs 1 cr threshold for Composition Scheme, quarterly return filing: Sources

trending now

TV
Donal Bisht fears reading 'Ek Deewaana Tha' script at ...
VIDEO
Huge Revelation! Shell companies used for converting black money ...
INDIA
Radhe Maa dances with police officers, two suspended