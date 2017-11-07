 Fresh trouble for 'Padmavati'; faces opposition from the former royal family of Jaipur
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • UNCATEGORIZED
  • Fresh trouble for 'Padmavati'; faces opposition from the former royal family of Jaipur

Fresh trouble for 'Padmavati'; faces opposition from the former royal family of Jaipur

The pre-release troubles for the movie Padmavati do not tend to cease. After facing protests by Rajput Karni Sena and a Brahmin group, the movie now faces ire of the former royal family of Jaipur.

By: || Updated: 07 Nov 2017 10:38 PM
Fresh trouble for 'Padmavati'; faces opposition from the former royal family of Jaipur

Film Padmavati faces opposition from former royal family of Jaipur /Image- Twitter @deepikapadukone)

New Delhi: As the release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati"  is approaching, the troubles for the movie seems to be mounting. In a fresh jolt to it, the former royal family of Jaipur has opposed release of the film "if historical facts are distorted".  This has come after the protests by the Karni Sena and a Brahmin group.
Former princess of the royal family of Jaipur Diya Kumari, who is also an MLA from BJP, in a statement said that no film should hurt the sentiments of a community by "twisting historical facts".

The director of the film "Padmavati", Sanjay Leela Bhansali should not wrongly depict the story of Queen Padmavati of Chittor. He should get the facts in the film verified by a forum of historians and then release the film, she said in a statement.

Diya Kumari said that "Rajputs will not allow any distortion of the valiant history of Rajasthan and sacrifice of its people in fighting barbarians". She said if the movie does not display authentic history or takes any liberties, it will not be allowed to be released.

She also took to the social media for the same.

 



The latest development comes as film distributors in Rajasthan have expressed unease over releasing the film, scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, and the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, a Brahmin community organisation, have decided to oppose the release of the film. According to them, historical facts have been distorted in the film.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, along with other organisations, had called for a Chittorgarh bandh on November 3. Along with like-minded organisations, the Karni Sena plans to organise a big rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on November 12 against the movie.

(with inputs from IANS)

For UNCATEGORIZED News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Fresh trouble for 'Padmavati'; faces opposition from the former royal family of Jaipur

trending now

INDIA
Doesn't matter if Talha Rasheed is Masood Azhar's nephew ...
VIDEO
Businessmen suffered a lot due to GST, demonetisation, says ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Benafsha Soonawalla gets VIOLENT with Akash Dadlani, ...