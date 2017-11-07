Fresh trouble for 'Padmavati'; faces opposition from the former royal family of Jaipur



I will not allow any distortion of the valiant history of Rajasthan & Sacrifice of its people in fighting barbarians by movie #Padmavati

— Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) November 7, 2017

New Delhi: As the release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" is approaching, the troubles for the movie seems to be mounting. In a fresh jolt to it, the former royal family of Jaipur has opposed release of the film "if historical facts are distorted". This has come after the protests by the Karni Sena and a Brahmin group.Former princess of the royal family of Jaipur Diya Kumari, who is also an MLA from BJP, in a statement said that no film should hurt the sentiments of a community by "twisting historical facts".The director of the film "Padmavati", Sanjay Leela Bhansali should not wrongly depict the story of Queen Padmavati of Chittor. He should get the facts in the film verified by a forum of historians and then release the film, she said in a statement.Diya Kumari said that "Rajputs will not allow any distortion of the valiant history of Rajasthan and sacrifice of its people in fighting barbarians". She said if the movie does not display authentic history or takes any liberties, it will not be allowed to be released.She also took to the social media for the same.The latest development comes as film distributors in Rajasthan have expressed unease over releasing the film, scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, and the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, a Brahmin community organisation, have decided to oppose the release of the film. According to them, historical facts have been distorted in the film.The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, along with other organisations, had called for a Chittorgarh bandh on November 3. Along with like-minded organisations, the Karni Sena plans to organise a big rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on November 12 against the movie.(with inputs from IANS)