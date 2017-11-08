Delhi chokes: Pollution level worsens; experts say ‘it equals smoking 8-10 cigarettes at a time’

Delhi: A state of medical emergency has been declared in the national capital after the pollution level has risen from 448 to 475. As per medical experts the current pollution level is equivalent to consuming 8-10 cigarettes at a time.The medical experts have advised people to remain indoors and take precautionary measures.The government has ordered shutting down of schools in the national capital till class 5. The district magistrate in Ghaziabad also announced shutdown of primary sections of all schools for two days.Also, all construction activities have been ordered to be suspended for at least a week to reduce air pollution which has reached 'severe' level.District information officer R B Singh said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari has ordered that primary sections of all schools (up to class 5) be closed for two days from Wednesday.She also ordered builders, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and the civic body to stop all construction works for at least a week, Singh said, adding hot mix and stone crushers plants too have been ordered to suspend operations for the same period.Builders have been told to cover the construction sites with green net to check dust hazard, the officer said.Sprinklers are being used to spray water on the roads to settle down the dust.Transport department and traffic police have been ordered to take action against vehicles flouting pollution control norms.