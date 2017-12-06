CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married

New Delhi: Hate Story fame actress Paoli Dam exchanged wedding vows with her long time beau Arjun Deb on Monday. The actress who grabbed the attention with her steamy hot scenes in Hate Story , was a traditional Bengali bride.Paoli had been dating Arjun who is a restaurateur by profession, since two years. According to reports when she was in Delhi shooting for her next film 'Halka' with Ranvir Shorey, Arjun's sister approached her and they fixed a date for the marriage.She has definitely taken fans by a surprise with her sudden marriage.Dolled up in a red Benarasi Saree and flaunting her mother's golden jewelleries, she looked stunning. But what attracted us most, was a beaming smile that sat on her lips all the time. Yes, Paoli was a bride as happy as ever. Check out the pictures of her wedding here.Image: networkfilmyImage courtesy: filmyguftagooImage Courtesy: theghytimesImage Courtesy: theghytimesImage: theghytimesImage: networkfilmyImage: theghytimesImage: networkfilmyImage: theghytimesThe couple will reportedly throw a reception party in Guwahati. Paoli who debuted in Bollywood with a bang in the year 2012, has also worked in a number of Bengali series.