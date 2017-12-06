CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married

Paoli had been dating Arjun who is a restaurateur by profession, since two years. According to reports when she was in Delhi shooting for her next film 'Halka' with Ranvir Shorey, Arjun's sister approached her and they fixed a date for the marriage.
She has definitely taken fans by a surprise with her sudden marriage.
Dolled up in a red Benarasi Saree and flaunting her mother's golden jewelleries, she looked stunning. But what attracted us most, was a beaming smile that sat on her lips all the time. Yes, Paoli was a bride as happy as ever. Check out the pictures of her wedding here.
The couple will reportedly throw a reception party in Guwahati. Paoli who debuted in Bollywood with a bang in the year 2012, has also worked in a number of Bengali series.
First Published: 06 Dec 2017 06:59 PM