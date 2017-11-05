WATCH Bigg Boss Season 11 RAP SONG

During Luxury Budget Task, When Dhinchak Pooja and Akash were sent to jail as a punishment of worst performers in the task, Bigg Boss asks Dhichak to make a rap on all housemates to get the luxury budget back.Dhinchak Pooja with the help of Akash Dadlani starts preparing the rap on housemates and Bigg Boss in the jail. The rap song is almost complete.Watch this unseen clip uploaded on Voot in which Akash and Puneesh churn out the lyrics and it sounds really cool.Watch the rap song here:Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.