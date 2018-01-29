Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's sweet bickering at Sabyasachi's birthday party







#shilpashinde Video



A post shared by Jan 29, 2018 at 1:58am PST



A post shared by Naveen Pandey (@glitterglamour.in) on

Ever since Bigg Boss 11 has concluded, the contestants are in a party mood and have still not come out of the hangover of the reality show.We told you how Shilpa Shinde partied with her friends, then we had Arshi Khan's grand party, then we saw Hina Khan's little private party.Now Sabyasachi Satpathy hosted a grand birthday party. He invited his friends from Bigg Boss 11 and it was a fun event for all.We saw theseason's love birds Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra attending the party. The two were visibly beaming with joy on reuniting with close friend Shilpa Shinde.The three shared a good equation all through the season.But what caught everybody's attention was the coming together of Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. As usual the two started their sweet little fights when they met. Their sweet bickering is being loved by fans.Mehjabi Siddiqui was also present in the party. Check out the party pictures here:Shilpa totally slayed in a bright yellow dress and was in a jovial mood. Earlier Arshi Khantoo wore a yellow dress in her party.Check out how Shilpa playfully ignores Vikas Gupta.