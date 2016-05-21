 Bhumika Chawla excited about 'Luv U Alia'
Mumbai: "Tere Naam" fame actress Bhumika Chawla says she has never played any role like the one in her upcoming film "Luv U Alia", which has a "good message for the society".




Bhumika told IANS: "I am very happy with the way my character has been written. The role is very powerful and has many layers to it. I have never played any role like this in my career so far. I am very excited about 'Luv U Alia' and I am sure people will love this film. It has a good message for society."

She plays the role of Bhoomi, a dance teacher and a mother who has frequent arguments with her husband. She feels neglected and separates from him.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, "Luv U Alia" also stars Ravichandran, Sunny Leone, Chandan Kumar, Sangeetha Chauhan and Sayaji Shinde.

Releasing next month, "Luv U Alia" is produced under the banners Red Cherry Films and Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production, and distributed by IGI Resonance.

