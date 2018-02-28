Zayn Malik surprised his Indian fans by posting a cover of 'Teri Deewani'

New Delhi: After recently appearing on Indian magazine covers and speaking about his love for Indian movies and stars, Zayn Malik is back with another treat for his Indian fans.







He shared a video of him singing the famous Hindi song 'Teri Deewani' that was originally sung by Kailash Kher. The rough texture of his voice suited perfectly for the song.







