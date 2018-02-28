Zayn Malik surprised his Indian fans by posting a cover of 'Teri Deewani'

New Delhi: After recently appearing on Indian magazine covers and speaking about his love for Indian movies and stars, Zayn Malik is back with another treat for his Indian fans.
He shared a video of him singing the famous Hindi song 'Teri Deewani' that was originally sung by Kailash Kher. The rough texture of his voice suited perfectly for the song.
He also sang ‘Allah Ke Bande’. His Hindi pronunciation has left his fans impressed. The Bollywood song recorded by Zayn Malik is said to have an Arabian influence.
He also declared his love for Shahrukh Khan in a recent interview, he said “I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him. I realized how humble he is – really saw a different side of him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me, but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him.”
Abu with Dilip Kumar
A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Feb 2018 02:09 PM