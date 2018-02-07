 Zayn Malik Shares A Throwback Picture Of His Dad With Dilip Kumar. See Pic
Malik took to his Instagram page and shared a vintage picture of his dad posing with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 06:43 PM
New Delhi: International music sensation Zayn Malik recently professed his love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan when he revealed that he made his girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Devdas. Displaying that love further, the 25-year-old singer shared an adorable throwback picture today.

On Wednesday, Malik  took to his Instagram page and shared a vintage picture of his dad posing with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.

The picture shows Zayn’s father shaking hands with a smiling Dilip Kumar. Here it is:



Abu with Dilip Kumar


A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on






Zayn's love affair with Bollywood started in 2015, when he met King Khan met at the fifth annual Asian Awards held in London. Shah Rukh Khan had shared a selfie with Zayn Malik and the post instantly went viral.





Recently, he also featured on the cover of Elle India magazine and expressed his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan.

In an exclusive interview with Elle India, he revealed that he 'always found' Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, 'a tad arrogant in the movies.' "I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

