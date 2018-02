Abu with Dilip Kumar

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:20pm PST





Zayn Malik recently professed his love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan when he revealed that he made his girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch Devdas. Displaying that love further, the 25-year-old singer shared an adorable throwback picture today.On Wednesday, Malik took to his Instagram page and shared a vintage picture of his dad posing with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar.The picture shows Zayn’s father shaking hands with a smiling Dilip Kumar. Here it is: