YouTube Fanfest in India: Check out if celebrities will perform in your city!

The fifth edition of the YouTube Fanfest claims to be the "biggest talent extravaganza, bringing together established and emerging YouTube stars "

New Delhi: With famous web celebrities like Bhuvan Bam, Carry Minati, and Nazar Battu Productions, YouTube FanFest 2018 will be coming to the national capital for the first time.

Taking off from Hyderabad on March 3, the troupe, performing for the first time across five cities, will be at JLN Stadium here on March 17.



The fifth edition of the YouTube Fanfest claims to be the "biggest talent extravaganza, bringing together established and emerging YouTube stars and their fans from across India and around the world".

The audience will get to witness a diverse mix of music, comedy, magic, and dance through live performances by YouTube celebrities like Aksh Baghla, Sejal Kumar, Mostly Sane, Voice of Ritu, The Timeliners, and Technical Guruji among others.





"Indian creators are on a meteoric rise. Last year, we only had 12 creators with 1 million subscribers. This year that number has grown to 100. That's 7 creators crossing 1 million subscribers every single month. What's even more incredible is the diverse nature of the platform that welcome creators from all parts of the country. We are seeing more creators coming from smaller cities and finding a nationwide and global audience on YouTube," Satya Raghavan, entertainment head- YouTube in India, said.

Expected to host over 21,000 fans across the five cities, the event will have over 55 YouTube stars, local internet sensations, and up-and-coming talent who will perform live on stage.

Apart from the Indian celebrities, the FanFest will also include some of the biggest global YouTube stars like magician Collins Key, dancer Matt Steffanina, and singer-songwriter Gabbie Hanna.

"I am expecting pure entertainment for everyone present at the venue and encourage the budding YouTubers in the crowd to work harder and make it to the stage in the upcoming years. I am super excited to meet all the admirers and share positive vibes & hugs," Bhuvan Bam, BB Ki Vines, said.

The YouTube FanFest will tour Chennai on March 4, Bangalore on March 10 and come to an end at Mumbai on March 23.

