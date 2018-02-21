 Mobile Numbers Might Have 13 Digits From July 1 And People Are Freaking Out
This not only applies to the new mobile numbers but also the existing numbers which will be ported to 13-digits starting from October 1, 2018.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 11:51 AM
New Delhi: In a major development, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a directive instructing all telecom operators in the country to start issuing 13-digit mobile numbers to customers, certain media reports claim.

“It is decided that 13-digit M2M (Machine-to-machine) numbering plan will be implemented from July 1, 2018,” a source was quoted as saying in a news report. The deadline for completion of the same has been set for December 31, 2018.

However, the news is not yet confirmed but social media is already buzzing with reactions and questions





 










 



 



