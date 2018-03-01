You Can Now Save A Tweet You Like With Twitter's New Bookmarks Feature





Found something historic?

Don’t want to forget a joke?

Article that you want to read later?



Save the Tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your Bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/fM2QLcOYNF



— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2018

Micro-blogging platform Twitter announced that its 'Bookmarks' feature would be rolled out to all its users on Thursday.With the current version of Twitter, a tweet could be saved by liking it.Furthermore, with Bookmarks, only the user who saves the tweet will be aware of the same, and not the one whose tweet is saved, or any other user.In order to bookmark a tweet, a user may tap or click the new 'share' icon available beneath a tweet, where the message icon was earlier positioned.Twitter also announced the amalgamation of sharing options under one bracket. Therefore, with the new version, a user may share a tweet via direct message, share it elsewhere outside of Twitter, or bookmark it.The company, in November last year, had announced the launch of the pilot version for the Bookmarks feature. The new function will be rolled out on Twitter for Android and iOS, Twitter Lite, and the website version for mobiles.