Yes, it snowed in Saudi Arabia’s deserts and pictures are surprising

Well, at first this may seem interesting to many of us but in the long run, such changes in nature is an alarm for the bigger consequences which may prove disastrous. The disturbance in the temperature leading to rise in temperature during summers and coolest winter is a matter of concern.
People around the area couldn't keep calm while witnessing the unusual white winter. They wasted no time in making the video of this rare scene and posted them on Social media. The mesmerizing site attracted a large number of visitors from outside the region too.
Check it out some shocking pictures:
#عدسة_واس ؛ترصد تساقط الثلوج على #جبل_اللوز.#واس
https://t.co/SezGn9TsJl pic.twitter.com/SzxjXu0FKW
— واس (@spagov) January 26, 2018
#جبل_اللوز من تصويري ثلوج منطقة علقان 2015 شتاء جميل وثلج منظر خيال ☺️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/sVcwsDBkcZ
— عيد بن سعيد العطوي (@tabuk0534) January 26, 2018
#تصويري #رايكم #جبل_اللوز pic.twitter.com/VLwxl5pnhS
— #جمول_العطوي (@jameel_1000) January 26, 2018
#جبل_اللوز صار مثل البصمةة الدحه بكل ممكان وزماان ???????? pic.twitter.com/cZ9kiuv22F
— ﴿رههف????. (@sxzg_uy) January 26, 2018
#جبل_اللوز من المواقع التي تعمل هيئة السياحة والتراث الوطني لتوثيق مساراتها ومصباتها في منطقة #تبوك، إضافة إلى جبال الشفا، مدين، وجبل شار .. وأكثر من 183 وادياً. pic.twitter.com/qpcUVUuxCG
— هيئة السياحة والتراث (@SCTHKSA) January 26, 2018
Welcome to the land of snow covered camels ❄️???? #NEOM#Tabuk pic.twitter.com/Qa9B4qEYHX
— B (@B_GaySA) January 26, 2018
#جبل_اللوز ☃️ ثلوج جبل اللوز اليوم الجمعه٩-٥-١٤٣٩هـ من تصوير
عبدالله الهواوي
pic.twitter.com/2VPfz1cpof
— اخبارالأمطار والربيع (@ss120ss) January 26, 2018
#جبل_اللوز
Winter is here in tabuk ❄️. pic.twitter.com/v9FIcPiR5S
— خالد. (@ikld10) January 26, 2018
