 Yes, It Really Happened! People In Amsterdam Are Ice Skating On Frozen Canals
Search

The weather in Amsterdam is so chill that the ice layer on canals are thick enough for skating across the frozen surface

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 10:19 PM
Amsterdam: These pictures of people skating across Amsterdam's frozen canals are creating a buzz on social media. On Friday the temperature there reached -1C. The unusually cold weather has covered most part of Europe.



The big chill is nicknamed as 'The Beast from the East'. The weather in Amsterdam is so chill that the ice layers on the historic Prinsengracht canal were thick enough for residents to try their skates across its frozen surface. In order to help the ice to develop, cities water authorities have now imposed a temporary ban on boats of canals.



In the viral pictures, one woman can be seen walking with her dog along the frozen canal.

Following the intense cold, many European airports have been closed down entirely. As per reports, since the temperature is below freezing point many homes are without electricity.

The temperature in Germany has also reached a low of -17.5C overnight. People on Twitter are sharing some really incredible images.

 















First Published:
