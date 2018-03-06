Yes, Indian Men Hate Condoms As 95% Of Them Don't Use It. These Tweets Will Tell You Why

What’s happening India? 95% of Indians don’t use condoms! We’d love to know why?
— Durex India (@DurexIndia) March 5, 2018
Turns out the numbers are true! According to the National Family Health Survey, it was discovered that almost 95% of Indian men do not use condoms, owing to many factors.
In no time, some interesting and funny responses from men poured in and many let out their frustration. Women chipped in too, enumerating the reasons. Soon enough, #IndiaHatesCondoms started trending
#IndiaHatesCondoms Kills the mood: Men often resent the simple act of reaching for a condom and taking less than a minute to slide it onto the peen shaft. As ridiculous as it sounds, this kills the mood for women, too.
— Pankhudi Sharma (@Funky_Pankhu) March 6, 2018
No one likes a rubber felt during the most cherished feeling! #IndiaHatesCondoms
— Sarita (@being__sarita) March 6, 2018
#IndiaHatesCondoms Could kill the erection:This is an extremely unfortunate circumstance for those ladies who happen to have a nervous lover.
— Pankhudi Sharma (@Funky_Pankhu) March 6, 2018
Indians are way conscious with condoms and helmets. They love to ride freely????????????
— The Dormant Guy (@thedormantguy) March 5, 2018
Because Indians believe in their pull-out game!
— Pooja Agarwal (@PoojaPooja229) March 5, 2018
Illiterates don't use because they aren't aware about condoms.
Others don't use because then they don't feel anything.
— Prachi Chaudhary (@Aampeepal) March 5, 2018
LOL 95% of Indians don't wear condoms coz it's like chewing on an Eclairs with the wrapper on. But seriously, why do people #hatecondoms? https://t.co/R9OXs08UWT
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 5, 2018
@DurexIndia
*Condoms *
Lot of people aren't enough informed about the benefits.
Few don't want to use it bcoz of "lack of real touch"
Other 5% do know the benefits and use it. https://t.co/Cspn10Ftfv
— Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) March 5, 2018
Embrace sex education in Indian schooling system. Awareness is a key factor. You need have open dialogue between parent & child. Rather than making seductive ads make ads where u show dialogue in the family. @PrakashJavdekar @JagratiShukla29 @NupurSharmaBJP @Shehzad_Ind
— Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) March 5, 2018
Introduce Chai Flavor condoms.
Indians will use it daily and even your turnover will increase.
????????????
— Vaibhav (@Y_Bhaw) March 5, 2018
Hey does Condoms take the amazing feeling of sex away? I don't think so. Then why so #HateCondoms ?
— Oye_Sonali (@Oye_Sonali) March 5, 2018
Some talked about the shame of going up to a condom store and buying them
maybe it's because of stigma that men feels while buying condoms that they end up not buying it and then saying that they hate condoms #justathought #IndiaHatesCondoms
— kryptonite (@rishika_shaw) March 6, 2018
#IndiaHatesCondoms beacuse dukan se condom kharidne me sbki fatti hai 😂😂
Retweet if u agree
— Shilpä Shindě (@shilpachindeS) March 6, 2018
1 recommendation - Y'all should have automatic boxes like atm at every 2km (at least in a metro city). People can just put in the cash and take the condom. Many people are shy of interacting with the chemist.
— Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) March 5, 2018
Taboo around buying them...vending machines will help...
— Liliana Lambert (@bombaykibaat) March 5, 2018
And then there was this tweet which makes perfect sense, right? Comes from a woman , though
Coz #indian men feel they are too manly to wear a #condom and look at it as an hindrance to their vitality and pleasure trip. What a woman feels? Who cares! #shameonthem
— aanchal jauhari (@aanchaljauhari) March 5, 2018
Of course, there were loads of funny responses too:
Singles: pic.twitter.com/lsSmDOVRRr
— Mr krab (@param7755) March 5, 2018
Mein use karega condom. Ladki dila do
— Aakash (@PUNchayati) March 5, 2018
Jokes and reasons apart, condoms are an absolute necessity. And these are the tweets we need. And a lot of awareness on safe sex
So sad and worrying that condoms have such a bad rep - they save lives #IndiaHatesCondoms
— kutush ~~ (@kutushahid) March 6, 2018
Indians are compromising on safety over pleasure #IndiaHatesCondoms
— Vijay (@VijayViru27) March 6, 2018
Guys This is my humble request to all of you to please always use condoms to stay away from sexual transmitted diseases. #IndiaHatesCondoms
— Rajendra Zala (@rajsinh9152) March 6, 2018
