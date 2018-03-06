 Yes, Indian Men Hate Condoms As 95% Of Them Don't Use It. These Tweets Will Tell You Why
According to the National Family Health Survey, it was discovered that almost 95% of Indian men do not use condoms

New Delhi: On Monday, condom maker Durex revealed a disturbing statistic and asked Twitterati why Indians don't use condoms.




Turns out the numbers are true! According to the National Family Health Survey, it was discovered that almost 95% of Indian men do not use condoms, owing to many factors.

In no time, some interesting and funny responses from men poured in and many let out their frustration. Women chipped in too, enumerating the reasons. Soon enough, #IndiaHatesCondoms started trending












































Some talked about the shame of going up to a condom store and buying them
















And then there was this tweet which makes perfect sense, right? Comes from a woman , though



Of course, there were loads of funny responses too:









Jokes and reasons apart, condoms are an absolute necessity. And these are the tweets we need. And a lot of awareness on safe sex

So sad and worrying that condoms have such a bad rep - they save lives #IndiaHatesCondoms









