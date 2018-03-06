Yes, Indian Men Hate Condoms As 95% Of Them Don't Use It. These Tweets Will Tell You Why



What’s happening India? 95% of Indians don’t use condoms! We’d love to know why?

— Durex India (@DurexIndia) March 5, 2018



#IndiaHatesCondoms Kills the mood: Men often resent the simple act of reaching for a condom and taking less than a minute to slide it onto the peen shaft. As ridiculous as it sounds, this kills the mood for women, too.

— Pankhudi Sharma (@Funky_Pankhu) March 6, 2018



No one likes a rubber felt during the most cherished feeling! #IndiaHatesCondoms

— Sarita (@being__sarita) March 6, 2018



#IndiaHatesCondoms Could kill the erection:This is an extremely unfortunate circumstance for those ladies who happen to have a nervous lover.

— Pankhudi Sharma (@Funky_Pankhu) March 6, 2018



Indians are way conscious with condoms and helmets. They love to ride freely????????????

— The Dormant Guy (@thedormantguy) March 5, 2018



Because Indians believe in their pull-out game!

— Pooja Agarwal (@PoojaPooja229) March 5, 2018



Illiterates don't use because they aren't aware about condoms.

Others don't use because then they don't feel anything.

— Prachi Chaudhary (@Aampeepal) March 5, 2018



LOL 95% of Indians don't wear condoms coz it's like chewing on an Eclairs with the wrapper on. But seriously, why do people #hatecondoms? https://t.co/R9OXs08UWT

— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 5, 2018



@DurexIndia

*Condoms *

Lot of people aren't enough informed about the benefits.

Few don't want to use it bcoz of "lack of real touch"

Other 5% do know the benefits and use it. https://t.co/Cspn10Ftfv

— Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) March 5, 2018



Embrace sex education in Indian schooling system. Awareness is a key factor. You need have open dialogue between parent & child. Rather than making seductive ads make ads where u show dialogue in the family. @PrakashJavdekar @JagratiShukla29 @NupurSharmaBJP @Shehzad_Ind

— Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) March 5, 2018



Introduce Chai Flavor condoms.

Indians will use it daily and even your turnover will increase.

????????????

— Vaibhav (@Y_Bhaw) March 5, 2018



Hey does Condoms take the amazing feeling of sex away? I don't think so. Then why so #HateCondoms ?

— Oye_Sonali (@Oye_Sonali) March 5, 2018



maybe it's because of stigma that men feels while buying condoms that they end up not buying it and then saying that they hate condoms #justathought #IndiaHatesCondoms

— kryptonite (@rishika_shaw) March 6, 2018



#IndiaHatesCondoms beacuse dukan se condom kharidne me sbki fatti hai 😂😂

Retweet if u agree



— Shilpä Shindě (@shilpachindeS) March 6, 2018



1 recommendation - Y'all should have automatic boxes like atm at every 2km (at least in a metro city). People can just put in the cash and take the condom. Many people are shy of interacting with the chemist.

— Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) March 5, 2018



Taboo around buying them...vending machines will help...

— Liliana Lambert (@bombaykibaat) March 5, 2018



Coz #indian men feel they are too manly to wear a #condom and look at it as an hindrance to their vitality and pleasure trip. What a woman feels? Who cares! #shameonthem

— aanchal jauhari (@aanchaljauhari) March 5, 2018



Mein use karega condom. Ladki dila do

— Aakash (@PUNchayati) March 5, 2018



Indians are compromising on safety over pleasure #IndiaHatesCondoms

— Vijay (@VijayViru27) March 6, 2018



Guys This is my humble request to all of you to please always use condoms to stay away from sexual transmitted diseases. #IndiaHatesCondoms

— Rajendra Zala (@rajsinh9152) March 6, 2018