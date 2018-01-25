Xiaomi Beats Samsung To Become The Number One Smartphone Seller in India

In just three years, China`s Xiaomi has toppled Samsung to become India’s top-selling smartphone company. Samsung Electronics dominated the Indian smartphone market for six years, but lost the crown position Xiaomi in the final quarter of 2017.

According to Counterpoint’s report, Xiaomi has grown its market share to 25 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 9 per cent in the year-ago period.

Samsung, on the other hand, saw its market share falling marginally to 23 per cent in the latest October-December quarter, from 24 per cent a year ago. The top five tally also included Lenovo, Vivo and Oppo.

Broad portfolio, competitive pricing

For the entire 2017, Samsung managed to hold on to the top position with 24 per cent share, followed by Xiaomi with 19 per cent share, Counterpoint data stated.

During the second half, players such as Xiaomi were particularly disruptive with aggressively-priced, broad portfolio taken to market with an effective channel expansion strategy, Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said.

“This helped Xiaomi surpass the long-time market leader, Samsung, for the first time ever. This performance ended Samsung’s six-year market dominance,” he added.

Pathak also noted that Xiaomi ended 2017 in India on a very strong note.

“Not only did the brand grow 259 per cent year-on-year, but it also saw three of its models within the top five bestselling smartphone list of 2017,” he added.

Samsung had the most number of models in the top 10 selling list, leveraging its advantage of a strong presence across all the price bands, Pathak said.

Localisation

Canalys, in its report, said Xiaomi led the smartphone tally in the fourth quarter with shipments close to 8.2 million units (27 per cent market share), compared to Samsung’s more that 7.3 million smartphones (25 per cent share) shipments.

Canalys attributed Xiaomi’s success to the player’s localisation in channel strategy, marketing and products in the Indian market.

“I believe our constant innovation across products, operating model and commitment to India has helped us win over our Mi fans. India is a key market for us and we will continue to launch new products and product categories for Indian Mi fans,” Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain said.

Samusung sales

A Samsung India spokesperson cited data from research firm GfK — which tracks sales to end consumers — to say Samsung had a 45 per cent value market share and 40 per cent volume market share in November 2017.

“Samsung is a full range player and lead the smartphone business across every segment of the Indian market in 2017,” the spokesperson said.

Canalys said the total smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter were under 30 million units, while Counterpoint said the number was about 32 million.