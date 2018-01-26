Wow! There Will Now Be Smileys Instead Of Marks In MP Govt Schools Till Class 2



According to reports, three smileys will be awarded to those students who have achieved efficiency.

Two will be awarded to those who are at the learning stage

One smiley will be given to those students who are required to make more effort.



In an effort to reduce the burden of studies on children, Madhya Pradesh government schools have come up with new changes from the next academic session.The decision was taken by the Rajya Siksha Kendra that decides on curriculum for primary schools in the state, to make learning more interesting and less stressful.Also, recommendations have been made in the national curriculum framework so that children are imparted education in a fearless environment.