Wow! There Will Now Be Smileys Instead Of Marks In MP Govt Schools Till Class 2

Now the report cards of Class 1 & 2 students will now have smileys instead of marks or grades. Sweet, right?
The decision was taken by the Rajya Siksha Kendra that decides on curriculum for primary schools in the state, to make learning more interesting and less stressful.
- According to reports, three smileys will be awarded to those students who have achieved efficiency.
- Two will be awarded to those who are at the learning stage
- One smiley will be given to those students who are required to make more effort.
Also, recommendations have been made in the national curriculum framework so that children are imparted education in a fearless environment.
First Published: 26 Jan 2018 05:16 PM