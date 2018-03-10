 Wow! Mario Will Be Our New Navigator On Google Maps
Google has joined the celebration of Mario day by adding Google Maps with Mario for a week

New Delhi: 90s kids have their memories with Mario, a video game that was introduced almost 25 years ago. To honor the famous game Nintendo marks March 10 as a holiday every year. This year Google has too joined the celebration of Mario day by adding Google Maps with Mario for a week.





But how this will happen:

Now instead of a boring blue arrow, Mario and his signature red racer will tell you directions in the mobile app. For this new navigator which is given to us just for a week starting from March10, we will have to update our mobile app.





After updating the app a question block will appear, on clicking it a confirmation screen will pop up to start Mario as your own personal navigator.

Not just this, Google has also asked people to share screenshots of their Kart excursions using the hashtag #MarioMaps on Twitter and Instagram. At the same time, Google has also alerted people to avoid sharing their personal details.
In Google Maps Mario Kart will be available until March 16, so hurry up. Some people have already updated, have a look.



