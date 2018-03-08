WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL: McDonald's Flips Its Iconic 'M' to 'W' ; gets trolled



Hey @McDonalds, maybe instead of a cheap PR stunt where you make the M a W to “support” women, you do something real — like paying your workers a living wage. https://t.co/xoOHRvSQdx

— Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) March 7, 2018



If @McDonalds actually cares about women—how bout:

•Paying a livable wage

•Providing healthcare to your employees

•Hiring Women/minorities in leadership. (Women/Munorities are 70% of your employees but only 35% of your exec team)

A mere “W?”



Sorry, Im not exactly “lovin it” https://t.co/4FEqNahL0w



— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 8, 2018



mcdonalds may have flipped its logo to "celebrate" women but i won't be impressed until they serve pink big macs!

— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) March 7, 2018



#McDonald employee’s need to learn respect before they start losing more customers

— Lyss ❤️ (@alyssorlandoxo) March 8, 2018



Haha not good but most #McDonalds don’t know how to be normal in the public eye. Via being odd at #ClaphamJunction brunch #sw11. Like wtf Staff Need Training more than rudely giggling when someone needs help in reading #McDonaldsUK https://t.co/lG4tWPX3xd

— Anthony Chopra (@anthonychopra) March 8, 2018

International Women's Day 2018 is being celebrated with full gusto across the globe. In a bid to pay its share of tribute to the fairer sex, global fast-food giant, McDonald's has flipped its iconic logo of M to make it look like a 'W', where W apparently stands for Women.The new cover picture says "today we proudly celebrate International Women's Day."The arches have reportedly been flipped upside down only at one point in the US and the logo will be flipped on all its social media portals.However the action sparked a debate on social media with people asking it to actually pay more wages to female employees rather than flipping the logo.In a statement to the press McDonald's Global Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said: "In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day on March 8 in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants."