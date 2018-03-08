 WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL: McDonald's Flips Its Iconic 'M' to 'W' ; gets trolled
Search

WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL: McDonald's Flips Its Iconic 'M' to 'W' ; gets trolled

The critics are of the opinion that the company should try and do something that would make a difference rather than merely flipping a logo.

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 12:03 PM
WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL: McDonald's Flips Its Iconic 'M' to 'W' ; gets trolled

Image Courtesy: www.mcdonalds.com

New Delhi: International Women's Day 2018 is being celebrated with full gusto across the globe. In a bid to pay its share of tribute to the fairer sex, global fast-food giant, McDonald's has flipped its iconic logo of M to make it look like a 'W', where W apparently stands for Women.

The new cover picture says "today we proudly celebrate International Women's Day."

The arches have reportedly been flipped upside down only at one point in the US and the logo will be flipped on all its social media portals.

However the action sparked a debate on social media with people asking it to actually pay more wages to female employees rather than flipping the logo.











In a statement to the press McDonald's Global Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said: "In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day on March 8 in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants."

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bravo! Indian Air Force Airlifts 488 Civilians Stranded In Snow From Udhampur To Leh

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Truth behind Irrfan Khan's 'rare disease' revealed
INDIA
BJP releases its list of candidates for Rajya Sabha ...
INDIA
VIRAL SACH: Here’s the truth behind actor Irrfan ...