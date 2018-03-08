Women's Day: Here's The Story Of Kunwar Bai, The Woman Who Inspired PM Modi



Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe

#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE

PM Modi had met her in 2016 when he visited Chhattisgarh to launch the ambitious Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Rurban (rural-urban) Mission. He had felicitated Kunwar Bai for her contribution towards the Swachh Bharat Mission.



I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr

