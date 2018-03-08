Women's Day: Here's The Story Of Kunwar Bai, The Woman Who Inspired PM Modi

#महिलादिवस के अवसर पर नारी शक्ति को शत्-शत् नमन। हमें हमारी नारी शक्ति की उपलब्धियों पर अत्यंत गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/NKIF1qAulZ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018
He also urged others to write about the women who inspire us with the hashtag #SheInspiresMe
Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe
Then he himself wrote about a 106-year-old woman who had inspired him. Kunwar Bai, who is no more, was a resident of Chhattisgarh. She shot to fame in 2016 when the story of how she sold her goats to build a toilet at home got nationwide publicity.
Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, she had sold off eight to ten of her goats, her only assets, to raise Rs 22,000 to build toilets at her house, in her village of Kotabharri, in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.
#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE
The toilet, the first in the village, was built in 15 days. Now all 18 houses in her village Kotabharri in Dhamtari district now have toilets, earning the village Open Defecation Free status.
The Prime Minister also addressed her as "Ma Kunwar Bai Yadav", during the rally.
I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr
She died on February 23, 2018 after a prolonged illness.
