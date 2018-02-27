 Women In Mexico Give Up On Men, Decide To Marry Trees. Know Why
Women in Mexico marry trees as part of a campaign to protect them

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 06:29 PM
Photo: Reuters

Mexico: These pictures of brides dressed up in white, kissing trees has almost created a buzz on social media.

To draw the attention to the problem of illegal cutting of trees, women in San Jacinto Amilpas, Oaxaca state, Mexico has decided to marry trees and give them protection as a part of the campaign.

tree 5-compressed-compressed

The state has witnessed wide deforestation, hence the campaigners decided to organize an event to draw the attention of people towards the problem.

The marriage was organized with all rituals, the bride even had a bouquet to throw and yes, it was caught by one of the guests a 'human' rather than someone from the trees’ side of the family.

TREES 2-compressed

A man also joined the campaign and married a tree.

TREES 3-compressed

Netizens are giving their thumbs up to the innovative campaign.

 




ty 1-compressed

