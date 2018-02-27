Women In Mexico Give Up On Men, Decide To Marry Trees. Know Why



Silent but tall grooms: Women in Mexico ‘marry’ trees to save themAry

— khalid rafiq (@khalidrafiq120) February 26, 2018

These pictures of brides dressed up in white, kissing trees has almost created a buzz on social media.To draw the attention to the problem of illegal cutting of trees, women in San Jacinto Amilpas, Oaxaca state, Mexico has decided to marry trees and give them protection as a part of the campaign.The state has witnessed wide deforestation, hence the campaigners decided to organize an event to draw the attention of people towards the problem.The marriage was organized with all rituals, the bride even had a bouquet to throw and yes, it was caught by one of the guests a 'human' rather than someone from the trees’ side of the family.A man also joined the campaign and married a tree.Netizens are giving their thumbs up to the innovative campaign.