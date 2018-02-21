 UP: Woman’s head goes in fodder cutting machine, decapitating head from torso
The police came to know about the accident much later as the family cremated the body without lodging a report

Image: representational

Bijnor: A 24-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident when her hair got caught in a fodder cutting machine, which severed her head in Bahadurpur village under the Seohara police station area here, officials said today.

Kavita was operating the fodder cutting machine last evening when her hair got entangled in its engine, they said.

Kavita and her sister-in-law were the only two people at home at the time of the incident, police said, adding that the victim's sister-in-law rushed to help her but before she could switch the machine off, it had already severed Kavita's head from her torso.

According to Seohara police station SO Dharam Pal Singh, police came to know about the accident much later as the family cremated the body without lodging a report about the death.

